Cuddle up with Gigantamax Meowth

…or Gigantamax Pikachu if you prefer?

Soon, you will be able to get your hands on very large versions of Meowth and Pikachu in plush form, thanks to Japan’s Pokémon Center.

Gigantamax Pikachu is about 80cm tall and will set you back just 3,960 yen (£30) but Ginantamax Meowth is a whopping 165cm and will set you back an eyewatering 33,000 yen (£250).

Both plush toys are available for pre-order from the Japanese Pokémon Center’s online store and are expected to ship by October 2020 (assuming there are no coronavirus delays).