New April Patch Update Coming to Delta Force

Team Jade recently held a developer-led livestream to showcase what Delta Force players can expect in their upcoming April patch update alongside with the mobile launch. On April 21st, Delta Force will receive a major patch update on PC, including a new Operator, the highly anticipated night combat, and much more! Mobile players can join the action with the game’s launch on Android and iOS on the same day, experiencing the ultimate AAA shooter experience on mobile platforms. As Delta Force hits the 20-million mobile pre-registration milestone, the community can expect even more rewards for all players to celebrate.

Check out a recording of the livestream on the official Delta Force Twitch channel here. The team also revealed two new gameplay trailers to support the livestream, which can be found linked below:

Delta Force April Patch Update

New In-Game Content