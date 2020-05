If you don’t want to read through the 7.26c patch notes for Dota 2 , all you need to know is that dozens of Hero Talents have been completely reworked, with almost all of them being nerfs.

There are also a few changes to various abilities, but more than 90% of the update is focused on reworking Talents, with many completely changing what stat or attribute gets buffed for some of the options.

