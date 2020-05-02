Google Stadia users to get chatty

Google might soon add the ability for Stadia users to send direct messages and have conversations.

According to 9to5Google, the latest update to the Stadia app features references to chat, direct messages, and conversations.

At present, the only way to communicate is by using a game’s built-in voice chat or through Stadia’s voice system. With messaging, you will essentially be able to send a text message to others using the app without the need for another service.

So if you want to find out if someone wants to play, or when they want to play, you will just send a message.

The team also found privacy settings that allow the user to control who can message and send chat messages.

Stadia version 2.16 arrived on the Play Store this week.

VG247