Top 5 Gran Turismo 7 Tips

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a complete noob, you’ll need some help getting to grips with Gran Turismo 7. Here are our five top tips once the game is finally downloaded and ready to play…

1. Be realistic

Gran Turismo 7 offers you one of three difficulty settings – Beginner, Intermediate and Expert. If you’re brand new to racing games or lack hand-to-eye coordination then the first option is your friend. If, however, you’ve forked out your hard-earned cash on a racing game that’s going to challenge you then take the stabilizers off and swipe right. Intermediate level is the one for the vast majority of casual gamers. The game still assists with racing line and braking zone prompts, but it will try its damn hardest to prevent you writing off your motor on the first bend. Expert level is exactly that. If you’re a Gran Turismo fanboy, able to sing all the words to Autonomy by Cubanate and wax lyrical about stealth cars then nothing less than Expert is probably going to whet your appetite.

2. Learn to drive

If you’re a newbie then don’t skip the Licence Centre. In the same way you wouldn’t last long racing around the Nurburgring in a Bugatti VGT in real life, you’re not going to fare any better in GT7. Learn to drive first, even if it is boring and tempting to jump in at the deep end!

3. Complete the Menu Books

You start off as skint as a 17-year-old straight out of sixth form with no rich parents to bankroll you. Progressing through the Menu Books unlocks cars that would otherwise take time to build up credits for at the start of the game. This is how to progress in the game. Don’t ignore it.

4. Cash is king

Well credits, to be more precise. If you want to be able to buy those big, fast, fancy cars you’re going to have to grind. Driving earns credits so compete in races and the paltry sums you earn from the low-level ones soon increase to more reasonable rewards for higher-level races. Avoid the temptation to buy in-game credits with real cash unless you’ve got more money than sense.

5. Pimp your ride

Avoid buying more expensive cars early in the game by customising the ones you’ve got. Tune them up and upgrade parts to get the PP up and get the best performance out of your motor. It may take time to get the settings right, but it will be time well spent. The Car Settings menu is your friend. Play with it.