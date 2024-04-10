Blizzard makes new deal to bring its games back to China

Blizzard’s games will soon return to China, after being absent for over a year.

The company has confirmed that it has struck a new deal with NetEase to bring World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Diablo and StarCraft back to the Chinese market.

“We at Blizzard are thrilled to reestablish our partnership with NetEase and to work together, with deep appreciation for the collaboration between our teams, to deliver legendary gaming experiences to players in China,” Blizzard president Johanna Faries said.

“We are immensely grateful for the passion the Chinese community has shown for Blizzard games throughout the years, and we are focused on bringing our universes back to players with excellence and dedication.”

The new deal will take effect this summer.