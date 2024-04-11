Bafta Games Awards latest

Comedian Phil Wang will host the 20th anniversary of the Bafta Game awards from the Queen Elizabeth Hall on Thursday night.

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Spider-Man 2 lead the nominations, with Alan Wake 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in with a chance of picking up awards too.

The 2024 special award, for those who have made outstanding contributions to games, has been given to UK charity SpecialEffect for its work helping disabled people access gaming.

Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft has also been voted the most iconic video game character of all time by fans ahead of the show.

The Bafta Games Awards will be shown live on Bafta’s YouTube, Twitch, and X channels from 5pm.