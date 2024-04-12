Baldur’s Gate 3 picks up five Baftas

Baldur’s Gate 3 won five awards at the Bafta Games Awards on Thursday night.

The game by Larian Studios picked up the awards for Best Game, Best Music, Players’ Choice, Best Narrative and Best Supporting Performer.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Nadji Jeter took the award for Best Performance for his role as Miles Morales, while Alan Wake 2 picked up two awards and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom claimed just one.

The Sad Owl studio had two wins for Best British Game and Best New Intellectual Property and Dave the Diver developer Jaeho Hwang surprisingly won the award for Best Design

Nintendo won the Multiplayer Award and the Family Game award, too.

The Bafta Games Awards winners in full:

Debut game: Venba

Audio achievement: Alan Wake 2

Multiplayer: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Evolving game: Cyberpunk 2077

Game design: Dave the Diver

British game: Viewfinder

Artistic achievement: Alan Wake 2

New intellectual property: Viewfinder

Narrative: Baldur’s Gate 3

Performer in a supporting role: Andrew Wincott, Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3

Family: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

EE Players’ Choice: Baldur’s Gate 3

Animation: Hi-Fi Rush

Music: Baldur’s Gate 3

Game Beyond Entertainment: Tchia

Technical achievement: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Performer in a leading role: Nadji Jeter, Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best game: Baldur’s Gate 3